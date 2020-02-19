Rajasthan: Central Team Visits Barmer To Assess Loss Of Vegetation Due To Locust Attack

Amid the recent spread of locust attack in Rajasthan, A team from the Central Government visited the Barmer city of Rajasthan on Tuesday to assess the situation in the region due to locust attack in the region.

Talking about the Central team's visit, District Collector Anshdeep said, "The team had come to take stock of the damage that has been done by the locusts attack. The team said that if we had not controlled it then it might have affected other countries. It happened with the coordinated efforts of the state and the Central government."

"Over 30,000 farmers have been affected, they are being compensated. We also informed the team of efforts that were taken by the local administration. We also requested them to provide us with more help. We have asked for drones and cars," he further added.

CM Gehlot writes to PM Modi seeking help

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him for help to tackle the locust attack in several districts of the state.

"The damage caused to crops can be minimized only if serious efforts are initiated for the control of grasshoppers in Pakistan and other neighbouring countries," he stated in a letter to the PM.

Earlier on February 4, Rajasthan revenue minister Harish Chaudhary had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to declare the locust attack as a national calamity.

In his letter, Chaudhary also requested the PM Modi to bring a change in rules under the State Disaster Response Fund to provide help to affected farmers. He further sought an effective plan to find a permanent solution to the threat.

What is a Locust attack?

Locust pest, popularly known as 'Tiddi Dal' is a group of locusts, which destroys the vegetation of the area where it settles. Lately, states of Punjab and Rajasthan have reported an alarming increase in locust attack and its impact on farming in the region.

Locust, a large-sized insect, is a short-horned grasshopper of migratory habit, which mainly attacks green vegetation. The insect is known for causing extensive damage due to its feeding behaviour. Locusts form adult pest congregation (called swarms) and hopper bands (nymphal congregation).

(with inputs from ANI)