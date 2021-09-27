Rajasthan Man Suffers A Gun Shot wound, Ignores Thinking It Is 'just A Cat-scratch'

In a first-of-its-kind incident, a Rajasthan man thought of a gunshot as a 'cat scratch' and initially didn't go see the doctor. The 35-year-old suffered a gunshot wound in his rib cage, but he ignored it by thinking it was a cat scratch. However, the doctors later extracted a bullet from his body. The evidence of the mysterious bullet was discovered by the victims' roommate.

Neem Chand, who works as a lineman in Rajasthan's Raniwara area, was sleeping when he experienced a little pain in his abdomen near the kidneys. Out of ruling the possibility of a gunshot, the 35-year-old didn't report the incident to his room partners who were sleeping next to him. He slept for almost seven hours, forgetting about the injury, but it was not long before one of the roommates found an empty casing of a bullet lying next to his stomach. Shocked by the discovery, Chand finally revealed the pain and later felt it was not a 'cat scratch'.

Rajasthan man suffered a gun shot wound but initially ignored the pain

As per pictures shown by Jam Press agency, When Chand reached the hospital, doctors suggested an X-ray and it revealed that a bullet was lodged under his skin that missed his vital organs but injured his ribcage. Soon, the 35-year old was treated and the surgeons removed the bullet from Chand's rib cage. Chand is out of danger because he came to doctors before much delay.

The surgeons also successfully extracted the bullet and sterilized the wound. As per the reports, he is expected to make a full recovery in a few weeks. However, Chand and his roommates are still clueless about the gunshot. Meanwhile, the local police have registered a case of attempted murder and investigations are going on.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a 50-year-old US man sleeping in his house in Buena Vista woke up with severe pain in his hip, and hours later realized that the pain was due to a gunshot injury. He soon dialed the emergency number and called for help. Later, he was admitted to the hospital. The surgeons removed the bullet from his body, but how it injured the man remained unknown.

Image: Unsplash