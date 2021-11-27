Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Kerala Government Allows Children To Visit Without RT-PCR Reports

No RT-PCR COVID-19 test reports will be required for children to enter the Sabarimala temple, said the Kerala government on Saturday. Ending the ongoing debate regarding the child pilgrims visiting the Sabarimala pilgrimage, the state government in its latest order has clarified that the children will not require any RT-PCR test reports and their health responsibilities will be on their parents.

The order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department states, "Children are allowed to go on Sabarimala Pilgrimage without RT-PCR test. Parents/Adults who are accompanying the children shall ensure soap or sanitizers, masks, and social distancing for them and they are accountable for the children's health issue."

The relaxation came days after the Kerala government mandated a double dose vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR certificate for entering the Sabarimala temple. However, the notice dated November 2 had no mention about the children and the clarification has now been issued regarding the same.

Presently, hundreds of devotees have been trekking the hills to offer prayers at the Ayyappa temple since it opened on November 16 for the two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Earlier on November 2, the Kerala Health Department in a new order issued certain COVID-19 safety guidelines for the Sabarimala pilgrims stating that the devotees now need to carry the certificate of the double dose of vaccinations or a negative RT-PCR reports taken 72 hours prior to their visit.

Ahead of the Sabarimala Makaravilakku Festival 2021-22, the guidelines issued by the state health department states that 30,000 devotees will be allowed for darshan through a virtual queue system. They will also need to carry their original IDs/ Aadhar cards. The state police are also taking relevant measures for strengthening the security arrangements to ensure a smooth pilgrimage season beginning from January 2022.

The ongoing 41-day Mandala puja festival which commenced on November 16 will conclude on December 26, 2021. Later, the shrine will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage which is on January 14, 2022. The Sabarimala temple will then be closed on January 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police is taking all measures including strengthening the security to ensure a smooth Sabarimala pilgrimage season.



Image: PTI