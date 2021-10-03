Scrapped Air India Aircraft Gets Stuck Underneath Pedestrian Foot-over Bridge In Delhi

A video of a scrapped Air India aircraft has gone viral on the internet, which shows the aircraft stuck underneath an overbridge for pedestrians when it was being transported by road. While details of the aircraft, its buyer and the location of the incident are uncertain, an Air India spokesperson confirmed the scrapped aircraft was deregistered and has been sold off.

"This was transported last night by the party. Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances. This is an old, scrapped aircraft which has already been sold off by us," the Air India spokesperson said.

Air India plane stuck under bridge near Delhi airport

A video of the plane stuck to the foot-over-bridge has been doing rounds on social media where vehicles are seen moving on one side of the highway while the other side appeared blocked owing to the immobile aircraft. The front of the aircraft and half of its body can be seen crossing underneath the pedestrian walk-over bridge while the other half is seen stuck.

An official of the Delhi airport stated, "The aircraft certainly does not belong to the Delhi airport's fleet and in the video, it is being transported without any wings. It appears to be a scrapped plane and the driver may have made a judgement of error while transporting it."