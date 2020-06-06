Mumbai Airport: Amid Strong Winds, Spicejet Ladder Crashes Into Parked IndiGo Aircraft

An IndiGo aircraft was hit by a SpiceJet ladder due to strong winds at Mumbai Airport on Saturday morning leading to some damage to wings and engine cowling. A SpiceJet spokesperson said that the parked step latter was well secured and with chocks in place, but was moved back due to strong winds and hit the Indigo aircraft on the right-wing.

Issuing an official statement, Indigo mentioned that a stepladder belonging to SpiceJet got detached from its parked position and damaged a stationary aircraft. According to the statement, the incident is under investigation by relevant authorities.

"This incident occurred at Mumbai airport early this morning. A stepladder belonging to SpiceJet got detached from its parked position and damaged a stationary aircraft belonging to IndiGo," Indigo said in a statement.





Furthermore, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that sudden strong winds picked up and there was no prior weather warning or advisory. The ladder then moved backwards and hit the Indigo aircraft on right-wing.

"On June 6, 2020, a SpiceJet step ladder was parked on stand C87 (where one of our aircraft VT-SLA was parked) at the Mumbai airport. On stand C86, an Indigo aircraft was parked. Both aircraft were not in service at that time," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"In the morning at around 7.30 am, sudden strong winds picked up. There was no prior weather warning or advisory. SpiceJet step ladder, which was well secured and with chocks in place, was moved backward and hit the Indigo aircraft on right-wing," the spokesperson said.

CEO praises IndiGo staff

Meanwhile, Ronojoy Dutta earlier this week praised his staff and the ground staff for playing a key role in the smooth operation of flights in a pandemic situation. He said the staff, including the engineering teams, ensured that the schedule was maintained and the customer relations team managed a large number of passenger inquiries with empathy and professionalism.

Over a dozen passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the resumption of domestic air flights. A total of 45,762 passengers boarded flights on June 2 till 5 pm.

The Central government had held extensive consultations with aviation stakeholders before announcing the partial resumption of domestic flights on May 25 during the fourth phase of Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

