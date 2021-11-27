Sugarcane societies file complaint against 3 sugar mills in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) Secretaries of sugarcane societies have filed complaints against three sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district for not paying them pending dues from the previous crushing season, officials said on Saturday.

The societies lodged complaints on Tuesday against three managements of Shamli sugar mill, Thana Bhawan sugar mill and Unn sugar mill for not clearing total dues of the farmers worth Rs 309.46 crore.

According to District Cane Officer Vijay Bahadur Singh, steps have been taken for not clearing the dues of the farmers in the district.

He the sugar mills have cleared Rs 833.92 crore of the outstanding Rs 1,142.96 crore till now, which is over 70 per cent of the amount.

District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur presided over a meeting of the district officers and reviewed the pendency with farmers' dues.

She said the district authorities are trying to clear all the pending dues of the farmers in the district. PTI COR HDA

