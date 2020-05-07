Surat Under Complete Lockdown From May 9 To May 14; All Shops Including Groceries Shut

After Ahmedabad, Surat city authorities on Thursday, have ordered a complete lockdown in the city from May 9 to May 14. All shops including essential goods like those supplying fruits and vegetables will be closed. Only milk booths and pharmacies will be allowed to function.

Ahmedabad under lockdown

On Wednesday late afternoon, an order was issued by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation that all essential service shops including grocery shops, fruit, and vegetable vendors will remain shut from May 6 midnight to May 15. 'All shops/parlours shall be closed except providing only milk and medicines' and 'All shops/ parlours shall be closed providing fruits, vegetables, and groceries', stated the order. The move has been made to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Citizens flock shops

Immediately after the order was issued, people crowded shops to buy groceries and fruits flouting social distancing norms. Several people had to return empty-handed since many shops ran out of supplies due to panic bulk purchases. Ahmedabad has reported 275 fresh cases on Thursday, while Surat has reported 45 new cases.

Gujarat's COVID battle

Gujarat has reported 6625 COVID-19 cases and 396 cases - of which Ahmedabad amounts to 70% of the cases. While Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani claims the number of cases are high due to aggressive testing, the state also saw the highest single-day fatality - 49. Surat has seen multiple clashes between migrant workers and police, as migrant labourers demanded they be sent home via trains and buses. The state government has started sending migrants back home via Shramik trains and buses now.

