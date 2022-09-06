Last Updated:

Telangana's Second Largest City Warangal Joins UNESCO Global Network Of Learning Cities

Telangana's Warrangal joined UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities after the inscription of the World Heritage Site Tag by UNESCO to Great Ramappa Temple.

Warangal

In a big achievement, Telangana’s second largest city, Warrangal has joined the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Global Network of Learning Cities, a statement by India at UNESCO said.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy called Warangal's achievement “great news” and also congratulated the city and the southern state on this momentous occasion.

"After the inscription of World Heritage Site Tag by UNESCO to the Great Ramappa Temple in Warangal, Telangana gets its second recognition in the last 1 year by the UNESCO," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy added. 

The Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his sustained efforts to obtain recognition and exhibit the rich cultural heritage of India.

According to UNESCO's website, Warangal’s economy is primarily composed of agricultural, industrial and service sectors. The city has a rich cultural heritage and welcomes 3.2 million tourists every year, making it one of the major tourist attractions in India. 

Notably, the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities is an intergovernmental network focused on policy that offers ideas, expertise, and best - practice. By encouraging policy dialogue and peer learning among member cities, establishing connections, fostering partnerships, offering capacity development, and creating tools to encourage and recognise advancements made in creating learning cities, the UNESCO GNLC supports and enhances the practice of lifelong learning in cities around the world.

