'The Brij': Delhi To Soon Get The Largest Culture Centre Of India

In a major development, Delhi will soon get the largest cultural centre of India "The Brij", which is envisioned as an immersive environment that will facilitate collaborations between artists and visitors.

According to the reports, the museum will help create discursive opportunities, promote the exchange of ideas, and inspire practitioners and visitors to access and engage with the arts on a more personal level.

Serendipity Arts Foundation has announced that renowned Indian architecture practice CP Kukreja Architects along with London-based Crab Studio have been selected to design the 'Serendipity Arts Foundation – The Brij'.

Elaborating on the appearance of the culture centre, Managing Principal at CP Kukreja Architects Dikshu C Kukreja said, "Apart from housing art displays, it will be home to the artistic processes that simultaneously expand and renew our engagement with multiple histories, presents and futures. Spaces such as flexible indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces, performance areas, and an artisan village will bring art to the people."

The Brij will educate and nurture creativity through residencies, and cultural and artistic exchanges – resembling a quasi-university to support the arts ecosystem. Furthermore, it will activate and improve Delhi-NCR’s urban milieu by enhancing its social, cultural and economic standing.

Sustainable design

It has been reported that all the sustainable measures were incorporated while creating the design the design for the museum.

1. Water Conservation and Management

a) Rain Water Harvesting

b) Low Water Consumption Plumbing Fixtures c) Waste Water Recycle and Reuse d) Reduction of hardscape

2. Solar Energy Utilisation

a) Installation of Solar Photovoltaic Panels

b) Installation of Solar Assisted Water Heating Systems

3. Energy Efficiency

a) Low Energy Consumption Lighting Fixtures (Electrical Appliances – BEE Star and Energy Efficient Appliances)

b) Energy Efficiency in HVAC systems

4. Waste Management

a) Segregation of Waste

b) Organic Waste Management