TN Collector Launches 'Udhayam' Initiative, Builds Accessible Toilets For Specially-abled

A district collector in Tamil Nadu has come up with a unique initiative to aid those who are physically disabled. J. Meghanatha Reddy, Collector of Virudhunagar recently initiated Project Udhayam, under which he is constructing accessible toilets for the specially-abled by providing basic facilities at home. The unique toilets are equipped with a ramp, western commode, hand faucet and rail. Additionally, all the toilets also have enough space to accommodate a wheelchair, making it easy for people to access.

Project UDHAYAM “உதயம்”

initiated in Virudhunagar. Disabled Friendly Toilets built prioritising girls/women on pilot basis. These toilets creates an ambient and dignified toilet space fr Disabled brethren. Will be scaled up in a phased manner @VNRCollector pic.twitter.com/ALUqqVAFF8 — Meghanath J (@jmeghanathreddy) August 17, 2021

While the initiative is already a success, Reddy intends to reach over 100 people in the near future. Notably, the special restrooms prioritise women and girls. In addendum to Project Udhayam, Reddy is also a part of Green Dawn, which focuses on establishing the green cover of the area by ramping up tree plantations.

*பசுமை விடியல்*PASUMAI VIDIYAL

Comprehensive Mass Tree Plantation to convert barren spaces into Green spaces launched. Miyawaki, Farm pond,Timber/Fruit plants, Compost centre all at the same space across parts of Virudhunagar. Images from Kariyapatti today pic.twitter.com/eXCoktLdxw — Meghanath J (@jmeghanathreddy) August 14, 2021

Toilets for transgenders

In another path-breaking initiative, officials from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) stated the first public bathroom for people of the third gender was launched on June 28 2021. The NDMC Chairman and Secretary officially opened the restroom facilities at the Press Club of India parking lot near Shastri Bhawan. A senior civic body official said, "There is also a plan for constructing more such facilities after assessing feasibility and identification of site in NDMC areas."

"Construction of toilets solely for the third-gender, especially in major marketplaces, has been a long-pending demand from the transgender community in Delhi," HP Singh, a senior NDMC official dealing with the project, had informed media.

The Delhi government has directed all its departments, district authorities, municipal corporations and autonomous bodies to set up separate toilet facilities for transgender persons at their respective offices in the national capital. First Exclusive Toilet For Third Gender Inaugurated By Delhi Civic Body. The toilet facility is located at Press Club of India parking near Shastri Bhawan.

Image: jmeghanathreddy/twitter