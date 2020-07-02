Free Pineapple & Lemon Juice Distribution In Tripura As CM Deb Eyes Vit-C Immunity Boost

The Tripura government on Wednesday announced the free distribution of Vitamin C-enriched fruits - pineapple and lemon to people of urban areas in order to boost their immunity in fight against coronavirus disease. The month-long distribution programme will commence on 4 July Saturday under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Corona Pratirodhak Abhiyan' - Chief Minister Public Immunity Campaign against Corona.

The Vitamin-C enriched fruits will be distributed every Saturday from 12 pm to 4 pm at 25 local urban bodies and sub-divisional offices. The fruits which are grown in the state extensively are known to be rich in Vitamin C and act as antioxidants.

"In order to combat the corona, strong body strength is necessary. And vitamin C has been shown to be effective for strengthening immunity. Our government to provide vitamin C rich fruits and beverages to common citizens", Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb said in his tweet.

कोरोना से मुकाबला करने के लिए शरीर में प्रतिरोधक क्षमता की मजबूती जरूरी है। और प्रतिरोधक क्षमता की मजबूती के लिए विटामिन सी को कारगर माना गया है। आम नागरिकों को विटामिन सी युक्त फल और पेय पदार्थ उपलब्ध कराने के लिए हमारी सरकार #मुख्यमंत्री_कोरोना_प्रतिरोधक_अभियान शुरू कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/UDKZ4faUKP — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 1, 2020

"In this campaign starting on Saturday 4 July, every Saturday from 12 to 4 pm, there will be free distribution of pineapple and lemon juice to the public at the urban bodies and subdivision headquarters. It has been procured directly from farmers. So that they can also get help. The distribution will be through self-help groups", he added.

शनिवार 4 जुलाई को शुरू हो रहे इस अभियान में प्रत्येक शनिवार को 12 से शाम 4 बजे तक शहरी निकायों और सबडिविजन मुख्यालय पर जनता को अनानास और नींबू जूस का मुफ्त वितरण किया जाएगा। इसकी खरीद सीधे किसानों से कि गई है। ताकि उन्हें भी मदद मिल सके। वितरण स्वयं सहायता समूहों के द्वारा होगा। — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 1, 2020

The Chief Minister further added that the National Urban Livelihood Mission will monitor the scheme at the grassroots level. Law, minister, Ratan Lal Nath stated that the government will spend Rs.1 crore for the scheme. An official from the horticulture department informed that the project is implemented by the urban development department as a nodal authority.

COVID-19 cases in Tripura

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tripura has reported 1396 out of which 302 are active cases.1093 patients have recovered from the lethal infection and 1 patient died so far.

Image -PTI