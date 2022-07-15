Uttarakhand Policemen Save Drowning Man At Kangra Ghat, Internet Lauds Their Courage

Uttarakhand Police has been winning hearts on the internet after a viral video surfaced online. In the clip, a young man was saved from drowning in a river by Uttarakhand police officers. The Uttarakhand Police has shared the video of the rescue on social media and has garnered appreciation from many.

The viral video opens up to show the man struggling in rapid water currents. A police officer is seen swiftly swimming towards the man. While the officer catches hold of the man, two other men are seen plunging into the river. They fastly swim and reach near the duo. The man is seen brought to safety towards the end of the video. The incident happened near Rawatpur Bhawan, Kangra Ghat. The two officers who carried out the rescue operation are being identified as Atul Singh and Sunny Kumar.

Sharing the video the Police department wrote, "Haridwar - Seeing the young man drowning near Rawatpur Bhawan, Kangra Ghat #UttarakhandPolice swimmers HC Atul Singh and Sunny Kumar (Water Police) jumped into the river and pulled the youth out safely, which saved his life. The youth is a resident of Sonipat, Haryana". The video grabbed the attention of many. Earlier, Uttarakhand Police helped a woman in getting back her lost phone.

Netizens say, 'Good job'

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many and has garnered around 9K views and amassed several likes and retweets. A user wrote, "Great job done by @uttarakhandcops This is what police is all about being a hero by becoming life savior! Keep UP your image". The second user wrote, "Excellent. Both deserve to be awarded". The third user wrote, "Great".

Good job 👏👏🏆👍👌🙏🇮🇳💪 — AC (@AC_e_10) July 14, 2022

Great job done by @uttarakhandcops This is what police is all about being hero by becoming life saviour!

Keep UP your image 🙂 — H i m a n s h u Prakash Mehta (@himanshupmehta) July 14, 2022

Excellent. Both deserve to be awarded — PP Sharma (@PPSharm27955) July 15, 2022

Great ♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Himanshu Mishra🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@himanshu664306) July 14, 2022

Image: Twitter/@uttarakhandcops