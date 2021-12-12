Viral Video Of Street Vendor Serving Kulhad Momos Leaves Netizens Divided; WATCH

Momos are undoubtedly one of Delhi's most popular snacks. The city's fondness of this food is well-known. An Instagram video of an eatery offering cheesy momos baked in a kulhad (an earthen tumbler) has gone viral, leaving netizens divided. The street vendor surely took momos to a whole new level. While many individuals applauded the new idea, others advised the eatery to avoid experimenting with momos.

This video, which was posted as an Instagram Reels video by foodie blogger Hardik Malik, reveals how these kulhad momos are made before being baked till the cheese bubbles. The person who made the momos started by making a marinade with chopped capsicum, onion, and sweet corn pellets. Then he mixed in two types of sauces with a lot of mayonnaise and other ingredients.

The unique food-item has left netizens in splits

Then he pours the 'mixture' into earthen tumblers and fills each of them with two momos. Later, after putting it in the oven for some time, serves the gooey cooked dish with seasonings on top. According to the blogger Malik, people interested in trying the meal can do so in East Delhi's Krishna Nagar. This video, which was posted around a week ago on the social networking app, has received around 166k likes and over 600 comments from netizens. Check out the reactions:

While many people enjoy kulhad wali chai, more and more vendors across India are attempting to combine the desi cup with a variety of different food items. Following in the footsteps of kulhad pizza, this video of kulhad-baked momos has gone viral online. Many people were left wondering what would be next to acquire a kulhad twist after the Surat-based vendor went viral earlier this year for his kulhad pizza, with others speculating that Nachos would get a similar twist. As food blogger videos have taken the internet by storm time and time again, two YouTubers recently called out such content makers, winning the internet.

Image: Instagram