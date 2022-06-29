Vivek Phansalkar Appointed New Mumbai Police Commissioner As Outgoing CP Retires On Jun 30

The Maharashtra Government has appointed senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar as the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Outgoing CP Sanjay Pandey is scheduled to retire on Thursday, June 30.

Phansalkar has previously worked as Thane police commissioner. After he was promoted to the Director-General rank, the 1989 batch IPS officer was transferred to the post of Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd’s Managing Director.

Pandey took over as Mumbai Police chief on March 1, 2022. He is a 1986 batch IPC officer, holding Director-General rank.

Image: Twitter/@VivekKumar1927