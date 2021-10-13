As the ice-capped mountains and glaciers continue to melt due to rising global warming and impending climate change, the latest research suggests that about 50 major cities in the world including Mumbai, will lose most of their populated land areas to rising seawater. The research on rising sea levels due to mounting carbon emissions was conducted by Climate Central.

In the research, they have projected intimidating, interactive images which depict how the current emissions will cause a 3°C rise in global temperature and would immerse most of the land of 50 major cities of the world. The researchers believe that if unchanged the current pace of emissions will lead towards ‘unprecedented defences’. The study also projects that China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are among the top five countries most vulnerable to long-term climate change.

The researchers believed that the rise in the sea level will happen over 100 years, but it has been set in motion by the current levels of rising in pollution and by the emissions generated earlier.

These are the cities that will be immersed in seawater, if not acted upon climate change

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Mumbai

Under two separate scenarios, these graphics illustrate estimated future sea levels at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya due to human-caused global warming.



Burj Khalifa, Dubai

At the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, these images depict estimated future water levels. According to the graphics, most of Dubai's land area will be under water if global temperatures continue to rise by 3°C.

St. Paul's Cathedral, London

Due to climate and energy choices, the rising sea levels in the future decades may cause London's St. Paul's Cathedral to be submerged. These photographs show the dramatic change in water level rise.

Research Observations:

In the research, the scientists have examined the places globally, where the populations are most vulnerable within the next 200-2000 years, under different climatic conditions.

The results depict that the small Island nations are vulnerable to lose the total population and vanish completely. After 3°C of warming, the high tide line might advance above areas occupied by roughly 10% of the existing global population (around 800 million people.) Among all, the Asian countries face the paramount exposure to climate change caused destruction. Out of 50, 8 of the Asian countries are among the top ten nations that are at most risk, it is observed that these countries have around 600 million people exposed to 3°C. The study projects that China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are among the top five countries most vulnerable to long-term climate change, having the greatest coal-burning capacity that has been increased between 2015 and 2019. After 3°C of warming, around 43 million people in China, who currently live on terrain, will be submerged below high tide levels by the end of the century, with another 200 million on land that will be at risk in the long run.

However, the researchers on a positive note indicated that if we continue to work strategically and consistently towards climate change, we can reduce the global rise in earth’s temperature to 1.5°C. By meeting the most ambitious goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, we will be able to reduce carbon emission exposure by roughly half and can escape climate catastrophes.

