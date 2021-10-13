Quick links:
As the ice-capped mountains and glaciers continue to melt due to rising global warming and impending climate change, the latest research suggests that about 50 major cities in the world including Mumbai, will lose most of their populated land areas to rising seawater. The research on rising sea levels due to mounting carbon emissions was conducted by Climate Central.
In the research, they have projected intimidating, interactive images which depict how the current emissions will cause a 3°C rise in global temperature and would immerse most of the land of 50 major cities of the world. The researchers believe that if unchanged the current pace of emissions will lead towards ‘unprecedented defences’. The study also projects that China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are among the top five countries most vulnerable to long-term climate change.
The researchers believed that the rise in the sea level will happen over 100 years, but it has been set in motion by the current levels of rising in pollution and by the emissions generated earlier.
Under two separate scenarios, these graphics illustrate estimated future sea levels at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya due to human-caused global warming.
Due to climate and energy choices, the rising sea levels in the future decades may cause London's St. Paul's Cathedral to be submerged. These photographs show the dramatic change in water level rise.
In the research, the scientists have examined the places globally, where the populations are most vulnerable within the next 200-2000 years, under different climatic conditions.
The results depict that the small Island nations are vulnerable to lose the total population and vanish completely.
However, the researchers on a positive note indicated that if we continue to work strategically and consistently towards climate change, we can reduce the global rise in earth’s temperature to 1.5°C. By meeting the most ambitious goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, we will be able to reduce carbon emission exposure by roughly half and can escape climate catastrophes.