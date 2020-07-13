Woman Stops Husband's Car Suspecting An Affair; Blocks Traffic On Mumbai's Peddar Road

Mumbai's Peddar road came to a partial halt on the weekend after a woman was seen chasing and blocking her husband's car. Reports suggest that she suspected her husband of having an affair and a massive fight broke on the road where she is seen climbing on the bonnet of the car asking the female co-passenger to come out.

The wife was apparently tailing her husband's car. She was seen driving a white car while the husband was with another female in his Range Rover. The moment the car stopped at a traffic signal, the wife got down from her car and ran towards the Range Rover and was seen raging and screaming at him. She even hit the windshield.

The traffic police who were trying to control later issued an e-challan to the woman for leaving her vehicle in the middle of the road (obstruction of traffic) to chase her husband. Reports suggest that the traffic police took the three of them and their vehicles to Gamdevi Police station later.

Appreciate the resilience and cooperation of Mumbai Traffic Police. They kept on managing traffic as a family drama was happening on the road. This woman suspected her husband to be going around with another woman. She chased them. For what happened next, watch @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/s4vNoteiRL — sajjad Ahmed qazi (@qazis88) July 13, 2020

Traffic jam on Peddar Road coz woman catches husband with girlfriend pic.twitter.com/ohcO7xI2RK — kailash roongta (@kailashroongta) July 13, 2020

WATCH FULL VIDEO