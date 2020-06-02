UP: Yoga Camps Organised For Cops & Their Families In Moradabad Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Keeping in mind the Coronavirus pandemic, and the need to strengthen one's immunity, special yoga camps for police personnel and their families are being organised in Moradabad. These camps are being organised to not only help build immunity among the police personnel, who are at the forefront of the battle against the virus, but also to reduce their stress levels. The yoga camps are held daily between 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The yoga teacher, Ritu Narang while speaking on the program said, "The police are coronavirus warriors and are constantly on duty for us. Doing yoga strengthens the immune system and coronavirus isn't a threat to a strong immune system."

Read: Over 1,300 Workers Leave Moradabad For Bihar's Purnia In Special Train

Read: Uttar Pradesh Issues New Guidelines For Unlock 1, Divides Rural & Urban Containment Zones

The police personnel feel that this programme will strengthen their immunity and keep them healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The policemen are working as corona warriors, so this programme has been organised to strengthen their immunity," said Indraveer Singh, Incharge of Police Line, Moradabad.

"I am feeling really good by performing yoga today. Doing yoga keeps our mind healthy," said sub-inspector Vinod Tyagi. A family member of a policeman said, "I'm feeling very good doing yoga and one should do yoga every day."

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 223 in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with one fresh fatality and the total number of cases in the state rose to 8,532 as 171 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department bulletin said.

Read: Over 21 Lakh Migrant Labourers Have Returned To Uttar Pradesh: Official

Read: Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 223, Tally Climbs To 8,532

(With ANI Inputs)