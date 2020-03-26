HUGE: Centre Announces Food-security Package Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; 80 Cr To Benefit

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a 'welfare package' for those affected due to the novel coronavirus since the lockdown commenced on the intervening night of 24-25 March. The scheme called 'Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme' which is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore includes food security and cash transfers, said the Finance Minister.

'80 crore people will be benefitted'

Under the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (food scheme), 80 crore people will be benefited, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "Everyone under this scheme will get 5 kg of wheat/rice for free in addition to what they are already getting. We will also give one kg of one choice of pulse to each household under this scheme for the next three months. They can take it in two instalments also," said Sitharaman.

FM Sitharaman said that Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojana will include cash transfers to the poor and migrants. The Finance Minister has announced medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per health worker for three months.