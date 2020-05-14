After Rs 6 Lakh Cr Tranche; FM Sitharaman To Unveil More Economic Package Measures At 4 Pm

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media on Thursday 4 PM in New Delhi and will disclose the second tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi on Tuesday had said that the FM will gradually provide the details of the economic relief package that, along with measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India, is worth Rs 20 lakh crore. In her first press conference on Wednesday, FM Sitharaman had announced a set of measures for MSMEs.

FM Sitharaman's announcement for MSMEs

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Sitharaman unveiled the first set of measures of the financial package worth Rs.20 lakh crore. She stated that PM Narendra Modi laid down the vision of Atmanirbhar India (self-reliant India) after deep consultation with several sections of the society. She also mentioned that the focus of the package is on the factors of production- land, labour, liquidity and others.

Moreover, she added that the intention was to take the local brands and build them to a global level. Recalling the Direct Benefit Transfer reforms, PM Awaz Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Yojana, Ayushmann Bharat scheme, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Kisan Yojana, PSB clean-up, GST reforms and power sector reforms undertaken in the Modi government's tenure so far, Sitharaman observed that they were the foundation of self-reliant India.

Here are the 15 measures: