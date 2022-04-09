Assam Exports Jackfruit & Green Chilli To Dubai

Dhubri (Assam), Apr 9 (PTI) Assam has started export of jackfruit and green chilli to Dubai from here, officials said on Saturday.

The consignment was flagged off by Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan MP on Friday evening from Bilasipara town for the Lokapriyo Gopinath Bordoloi Airport from where it will leave for Mumbai for its onward journey to Dubai on Saturday.

The consignment comprised 1.5 tonne of tender jackfruit and 0.5 tonne of green chilli and this will be distributed by the Lulu Group International through its chain of more than 200 supermarkets and hypermarkets across the Gulf countries.

The whole process was coordinated by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and they gave all the required technical support for the purpose, Anbamuthan said.

"This is a special day for the agro-economics sector of Dhubri district as well as for entire Assam. With... and relentless efforts of the district administration and farmers we are able to export jackfruit and green chilli from Dhubri to Dubai,", the DC said.

Dhubri produces several agri products which have export potential and this particular opportunity came at an exhibition organised by APEDA in Guwahati where the Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) members first met the Lulu Group International representative, he added.

The FPO namely Green Chilli Producer Organization Cooperative Society Ltd which has 560 shareholder farmers from Bilasipara and Nayer Alga Development Block area has produced the exported items, which will continue on a weekly basis.

Lulu Group International General Manager Ravi Kumar said that if they get the requisite customers for these two products they will continue to export from Dhubri. PTI DG RG RG

