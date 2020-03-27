BREAKING: RBI Cuts Repo Rate By Massive 75 Bps To 4.4% To Revive Growth Amid Coronavirus

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a 'sizeable reduction' in the policy repo rate of the country, slashing it by 75 base points to 4.4%, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday. Addressing the media via a video conference, the RBI governor revealed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which preponed its meeting, voted in a majority of 4:2 to have a sizeable deduction in the policy repo rate. The reverse repo rate was slashed by 90 base points to 4%.

The latest rate cut is by far the biggest by the central bank among a series of cuts that have been a highlight of Shaktikanta Das' tenure as Governor. However, the latest measure, which has come as an emergency measure and not within the RBI's bi-monthly policy-review framework, is three times the size of the cut generally applied.

Repo rate slashed

#BREAKING | RBI MPC votes for sizeable cut in key repo rate, by 75 basis points to 4.4%, reverse-repo to 4%; accommodative stance retained. Watch Governor Shaktikanta Das' #LIVE briefing here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/w2nSoZ5cF8 — Republic (@republic) March 27, 2020

This comes after minutes after influential Moody's Investors Service slashed India's 2020 GDP growth projection from its earlier forecast of 5.3% to 2.5% amid the global Coronavirus pandemic. The Indian government had earlier projected GDP growth at 5% in 2019-20 as compared to 6.1% in 2018-19. Q3 had witnessed a 4.7% growth. India has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore Coronavirus relief package, split between assuring food security and Direct Benefit Transfer cash-transfer as the country observes a 21-day lockdown to combat COVID-19, of which over 700 infections have been confirmed thus far.

