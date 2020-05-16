Centre Rolls Out Structural Reforms In 8 Indian Sectors In Its Fourth Economic Tranche

Quick links:
The Centre announced structural reforms in eight sectors in the fourth tranche of its economic package amid Coronavirus lockdown. The reforms introduced affect 8 sectors namely - Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space and atomic energy. The steps include Commercial mining in the coal sector, Seamless exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime in the mineral sector, Corporatisation not privatisation of Ordnance Factory Board, overhauling of Airspace management, making India an MRO hub and auctioning of airports, privatisation of Power distribution in Union territories, Rs. 8000 crores to revamp Social infrastructure, Private participation boost in Space exploration and several reforms in atomic sector.
Govt. brings Policy Reforms in Coal Sector:— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020
✅ Introduction of Commercial Mining in Coal Sector
✅Investment of Rs 50,000 crores
✅Liberalised Regime in Coal Sector #AatmaNirbharEconomy (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yL6jUdiFPE
Enhancing Private Investments in the Mineral Sector: Structural reforms to boost growth, employment and bring state-of-the-art technology: #AatmaNirbharEconomy pic.twitter.com/reHV5Xf0ri— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020
Enhancing Self Reliance in Defence Production : ‘Make in India’ for #aatmanirbharbharart in Defence Production#AatmaNirbharEconomy pic.twitter.com/chVvwxUBsK— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020
FDI limit in the defence manufacturing under automatic route will be raised from 49% to 74%: #AatmanirbharBharart in Defence. #AatmaNirbharEconomy pic.twitter.com/4QFr5qjb8O— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020
Efficient Airspace Management for Civil Aviation: Restrictions on utilisation of the Indian Air Space will be eased so that civilian flying becomes more efficient#AatmaNirbharEconomy pic.twitter.com/0tjdghtQ85— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020
More World-class #Airports through #PPP: Another 6 airports will be put out for the third round of bidding. #AatmaNirbharEconomy pic.twitter.com/v2hzNoL4Sw— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020
#AatmaNirbharEconomy in Civil Aviation Sector:#India to become a global hub for Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (#MRO) pic.twitter.com/QaZ5LtAofL— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020
Power distribution coompany in UT shall be privatised, announces Centre. A tariff policy will be released focusing on consumer rights, promoting inductry, sustainability
A Tariff Policy laying out the reforms in— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020
▪️ Consumer Rights
▪️ Promote Industry
▪️ Sustainability of Sector
to be released. #AatmaNirbharEconomy pic.twitter.com/ygKyhVKrwi
Power dept/utilities in UTs will be privatised
Power Departments / Utilities in Union Territories to be privatised.#AatmaNirbharEconomy pic.twitter.com/db90RU1NIB— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020
Boosting private sector investment in social infra through revamped viability gap funding scheme. The govt will enhance the quantum of viability gap funding upto 30% each of total project cost as VGF aby Centre and states
Boosting private sector investment in Social Infrastructure through revamped Viability Gap Funding Scheme with a Total outlay of Rs 8100 crores #AatmaNirbharEconomy pic.twitter.com/Me6NM1R5wm— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020
Boosting private participation in Space activities: Govt. to provide predictable policy and regulatory environment to private players#AatmaNirbharEconomy in Space Sector pic.twitter.com/JnOLwn2nut— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020
Govt. to establish research reactor in #PPP mode for production of medical isotopes to promote welfare of humanity through affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases.#AatmaNirbharDesh in the Atomic Energy Sector#AatmaNirbharEconomy pic.twitter.com/r2twqa6k4k— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020