Dubai Expo's India Pavilion Visited By 17 Lakh People, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that approximately 17 lakh people visited the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. While in Dubai to participate in the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, Thakur told ANI, “People have gathered in huge numbers to witness India Pavilion at Dubai Expo. People are excited to watch Indian exhibitions including Yoga, Ayurveda, tourism, textile, cosmic world, and cinema world. Around 17 lakh people have visited India Pavilion”.

Additionally, the Union Minister also talked about the fuel price hike amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war. He said, “The ongoing Ukraine crisis is affecting many sectors in the World. Its impact can be seen on the economies of several countries. Oil prices have not only increased in India but across the globe. Govt has taken numerous steps regarding this”.

"World has gone through a crisis where India provided free COVID-19 vaccines to 180 crore people and also distributed free food grains to over 80 crore people for 2 years. The decision of extending this for another 6 months will be a huge support for people in India," Thakur added.

Thakur launched TEJAS initiative

Earlier, Union Minister Thakur had launched TEJAS or Training for Emirates Jobs And Skills, which is a Skill India International project to train overseas Indians. The government launched TEJAS for the skilling, certification and overseas employment of Indians. The official press release by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that TEJASis aimed at creating pathways to enable the Indian workforce to get equipped for skill and market requirements in UAE.

Delighted to launch ‘Tejas’ a skills training, certification and overseas employment program. We’re aiming to make India the largest skilled workforce hub and equip them for the globalised market. Another landmark step in that direction today. https://t.co/hxCKGWggPm — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 27, 2022

While addressing the audience at the launch, the Union Minister had noted that India had a youthful population and that the youth is also the largest stakeholder in both nation-building and image building. Thakur added that India’s focus is to develop skills among the population and provide the world with a large skilled workforce sourced from the nation. Union Minister of information and broadcasting even reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a strong partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Image: PTI/Shutterstock