The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

IMF Projects India To Grow At 1.9% In 2020; World To Enter 'worst Recession' Since 1930s

Economy

IMF has projected a growth rate for India of a meager 1.9% for 2020, as the novel Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown takes toll on economic activities

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
IMF

The International Monetary Fund has projected a growth rate for India of a meagre 1.9% for 2020, as the novel Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown ravages economic activity in every sector. The IMF also said the world at large will be in its "worst recession since the Great Depression" of the 1930s. The global money lender released its new World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

According to the IMF, the global economy will plunge to -3.0% growth in 2020, only to rebound to 5.8% in 2021. Advanced economies like those in the West and East Asia will contract by a steep 6.1% in 2020 while emerging economies will see growth fall to -1.0%.

READ | World Bank Sanctions $1 Billion Emergency Financing For India's Fight Against COVID-19

Unexperienced collapse

Blaming the COVID-19 pandemic, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said, "The magnitude and speed of the collapse of activity that has followed are unlike anything experienced in our lifetimes. Many countries face a number of crises, a health crisis, a financial crisis, collapse in commodity prices especially for exporters and all of this interact in complex ways."

READ | Coronavirus: IMF Executive Board Approves Immediate Debt Relief For 25 Countries

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IndiGo
INDIGO TO RESUME FLIGHT OPERATIONS
PM FAILED TO ADDRESS ECONOMIC CONCERNS: SENA-NCP
Naidu
NAIDU ON LOCKDOWN EXTENSION
Delhi
RED ZONE CRITERIA BECOMES STRINGENT
MS Dhoni
HUSSEY ON CSK'S PATH AFTER MS DHONI
PM Modi
PM MODI ISSUES 7-POINT MANTRA