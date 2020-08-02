MSME Ministry Launches Scheme To Enhance Domestic Agarbatti Production Under Make In India

Union Minister for MSME, Nitin Gadkari on Sunday approved a unique 'Make In India' initiative in partnership with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to generate employment for the migrant workers who had been hard-hit amid the pandemic across the country. The scheme titled-- “Khadi Agarbatti Aatmanirbhar Mission” by the Ministry of MSME has been developed to increase domestic Agarbatti production as well as to provide jobs to thousands of unemployed workers in the domestic Agarbatti production.

"Under the scheme, KVIC will provide Automatic Agarbatti making machines and powder mixing machines to the artisans through the successful private Agarbatti manufacturers who will sign the agreement as business partners," as per an official release of the Ministry of MSME.

"KVIC will provide 25% subsidy on the cost of the machines and will recover the remaining 75% of the cost from the artisans in easy instalments every month," added the release.

Scheme to ensure weekly wages to artisans

According to the Ministry, each automatic Agarbatti making machine would provide direct employment to 4 persons who would work towards producing approximately 80 kg Agarbatti per day. One powder mixing machine will be given on a set on 5 Agarbatti making machines and will generate employment for 2 persons. The workers will earn a minimum of Rs 250-300 per day for their work. The wages to the artisans will be provided by the business partners on a weekly basis directly in their accounts through DBT.

"The business partner will provide the raw material to the artisans for making Agarbatti and will pay them wages on job work basis. Cost of artisans’ training will be shared between KVIC and the private business partner wherein KVIC will bear 75% of the cost while 25% will be paid by the business partner," the release stated.

