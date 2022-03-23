Nirmala Sitharaman Says Terror Recruitment Declined 16% In J&K Post Article 370 Abrogation

While discussing the budget of Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, March 23, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised that post abrogation of Article 370, the Union government’s efforts to restore ‘normal environment’ in the valley have yielded good results. Deliberating further, she informed that the efforts to neutralize terrorists in the valley have been successful in the past years. As per government data, 180 terrorists were eliminated in 2021. Moreover, 38 have been killed so far this year in 24 operations.

Union Minister informed that a 16 per cent decline in terror recruitment has been recorded from the J&K valley as the administration has intensified its terror debunking operations across the UT. Armed Forces deployed in J&K along with the local police had busted over 89 terror modules.

Investments shot up in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370

Stressing that UT is attracting investments, Sitharaman informed that Gulf Cooperation countries are seeking investment opportunities there. She believes that such initiatives will churn out a plethora of job opportunities there. She went on to say that many investors are looking forward to taking up entrepreneurial initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Currently, a delegation from the Gulf Cooperation Countries is looking at possibilities of increasing their investment in the Union Territory,” Finance Minister said.

Union Minister underlined that the following are the outcomes of the Modi government’s new industrial development and investment policies. She further mentioned that locals are also benefitting from over 890 central laws.

“While 250 state laws were completely repealed, 137 ones were modified for the comprehensive development of the union territory. Those who did not have any rights there earlier can now get government jobs, and purchase properties,” she remarked.

Her address came during the ongoing second leg of the Budget session 2022. The first leg of the Budget session had begun on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Central Hall of the Parliament, which was followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, which was followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and Union Budget.

