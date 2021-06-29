Nitin Gadkari Emphasises On Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiatives At Virtual Conference On MSME

Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday, June 29, addressed a virtual conference on Indian MSMEs as Growth Engines to Economy on the occasion of International MSME Day. The Transport Minister during the virtual meeting emphasized that all-around efforts are required for the implementation of various initiatives undertaken as part of Aatmabirbhar Bharat. Nitin Gadkari also mentioned that in the journey of making Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it is imperative that special focus is laid towards Agriculture, Food Processing, Leather and Tribal Industries.

Nitin Gadkari launches integrated services of Udyam Registration Portal

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari while addressing the conference, urged to make use of technology and said that research, innovation and quality improvement can play a major role in industrial development. On the occasion of International MSME Day, he launched integrated services of Udyam Registration Portal with Common Service Centre (CSC) Portal to increase penetration of benefits of various Government schemes amongst MSMEs in far-flung areas.

Minister of State for MSME and Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Pratap Chandra Sarangi stated that Ministry is supporting MSMEs through various schemes and initiatives to enhance manufacturing competitiveness and unleash the true potential of MSMEs. He also emphasized the importance of Import substitution and encouraged MSMEs to adopt digital tools and techniques in unprecedented times, to re-build and craft new models that will ensure the speedy revival of their businesses and become future-ready.

Meanwhile, during the Panel Discussions chaired by Secretary (MSME) and Additional Secretary & Development Commissioner (MSME), special emphasis was laid on the Export promotion and making use of Free Trade Agreements (FTA) for achieving India's goal of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025.

On the occasion of International MSME Day, the virtual conference on Indian MSMEs as Growth ENgines to the economy was organised by the Ministry of MSME with India SME Forum, Electronics & Computer Software Export Promotion Council. Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, the Gem and Jewellery export promotion, Council for Leather Exports and all India Plastics Manufacturers' Association on the role of MSMEs in fueling the growth to achieve the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of USD 5 Trillion Economy.

