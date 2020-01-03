Odisha Records 29 Per Cent Growth In State GST Collection Up To Dec 2019

Odisha has attained a growth rate of 26.89 per cent in GST collection escalating from Rs 572.38 crore in December 2018 to Rs 726.29 crore in December 2019.

"With the State GST collection of Rs 726.29 crore in December 2019 against Rs 572.38 crore in December 2018, Odisha achieved a growth rate of 26.89 per cent in GST collection, Commissioner of CT and GST, Odisha announced in a press statement on Thursday.

A similar trend was observed in Central GST collection amounting to Rs 529.78 crore in December 2019 as compared to Rs 443.58 Cr in December 2018, with a growth rate of 19.43 per cent. CT and GST department have said that, up to December 2019, Odisha collected total Rs 6389.47 crore of State GST against the Rs 4955.90 crore collected during the previous year with the growth rate of 28.89 per cent.

Likewise, Rs 4769.94 crore of Central GST has been collected during the stated period against Rs 3715.33 crore with the growth rate of 28.33 per cent.

Overall GST collection

Further, the overall GST collection (COST, IGST, SGST & Cess) from April-December 2019 reveals a growth rate of 13.89 per cent amounting to Rs 21750.24 Cr against Rs 19613.71 Cr collected during April-December 2018. The overall growth rate is low due to the negative growth rate in IGST and Cess.

In order to further flow Tax administration under GST, a field inquiry was made followed by instructions to cancel the registration of all the bogus dealers. Additional targets have been assigned to conduct a survey of Potential taxpayers not registered under GST to increase the Tax Base, the press statement read.

GST revenue rises to Rs 1.03 Lakh Cr

GST revenue collection remained above Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the second month in a row with December mop-up rising to Rs 1.03 lakh crore as compared to the year-ago period. In December 2018, the GST collection was Rs 97,276 crore. The GST collection in November 2019 stood at Rs 1,03,492 crore.

Of the gross Rs 1,03,184 crore last month, CGST is Rs 19,962 crore, SGST is Rs 26,792 crore, IGST is Rs 48,099 crore (including Rs 21,295 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,331 crore (including Rs 847 crore collected on imports), an official statement said.

During the month, the GST revenue from domestic transactions witnessed a growth of 16 per cent as compared to the year-ago period, it added.

