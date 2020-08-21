Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over Economy, Asks Centre To Give Money Directly To Labourers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the organised and unorganised economies were struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, adding that the situation will not improve until the money is directly given to the farmers, labourers, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“Organised and unorganised economies were in bad condition even before the COVID-19. The situation cannot improve until the money is given directly to farmers, laborers and MSMEs," Gandhi tweet, along with a clip of his address.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Predicts Massive Unemployment, Blames PM Modi, Says 'wait For 6-7 Months'

In the video, Rahul Gandhi said that the Chhattisgarh government has been doing ground-breaking work to help the poor, farmers, and small businesses through various schemes.

"Many people in the country have incurred a lot of losses in the past few years. The government has been attacking the poor people one after another. There are two economies in India. One is the organised economy and another is the unorganised economy," Gandhi said.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Targets Govt Saying 2 Crore Jobs Lost In Last 4 Months

'PM Modi attacking unorganised sector'

The Congress leader said that the unorganised economy includes farmers, small businesses, and crores of poor people across the country. The Congress government tries to balance these two economies. If the unorganised economy is strengthened, it can bear any loss, he added.

“But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been attacking the unorganised economy in the past six years. There is a lot of money in the unorganised economy and Narendra Modi Ji wants to hand that money to the big businesses," Gandhi alleged.

Rahul Gandhi further said that the unorganised sector is responsible for 90% of employment in the country, but PM Modi has ‘destroyed the system.’ He claimed that as soon as the moratorium period ends, companies will fall one after another. He said that the country will fail to provide employment to its youth for the first time in its history in the coming six to seven months.

READ | Rahul Pays Tributes To His Father Rajiv Gandhi On Birth Anniversary

READ | Congress Downplays Priyanka Vadra's 'non-Gandhi Party Chief' Remark; Paves Way For Rahul

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: PTI)