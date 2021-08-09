Tamil Nadu FM Releases 10-yr White Paper On Govt Finances: 'Overall Debt At ₹5.7 Lakh Cr'

Releasing the much-awaited 10-year white paper on the Tamil Nadu government's finances, Finance Minister Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) on Monday, revealed that Tamil Nadu's revenue deficit stood at ₹61,320 crore i.e 3.16% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The 120-page white paper highlighted the increased public debt, government guarantees, subsidies, debt in PSUs, loans and losses. Refuting any political intent to the paper, PTR stated that the govt's approach must fundamentally change to break the vicious cycle of increasing debt and interest costs.

Here are the salient points of the white paper:

The revenue deficit (RD) of TN stands at ₹61,320 crore (FY 2020-21) which is, 3.16% of Gross State Domestic Product. The Fiscal Deficit (FD) of the State for FY 2020-21 is ₹92,305 crore (4.43% of GSDP). While Tamil Nadu had a deficit of 1.5% in 2017-18 and 1.4% in 2018-19, states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka recorded revenue surpluses in both years.

The Public Debt is ₹2,63,976 per family in Tamil Nadu, which is 26.69% of GSDP compared to 18.37% in 2007. As per the Interim Budget Estimate (IBE) of 2021-22, the Overall Debt of the State will be ₹5,70,189 Crore.

The outstanding Government Guarantees for FY 2020-21 was ₹ 91,818 Crores, which is the 3rd highest in the Country behind Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

The State lost approximately 0.27% GSDP in revenue due to the reduction in revenue from abolition of vend fee and reduction of license fee was not fully made up by increase in VAT on IMFS.

Tamil Nadu has 6.124% share of the population of the country and but only 4.079% share in the total tax revenue of the country, which is a proportion of 66.607%. This is the third lowest proportion after Haryana and Maharashtra.

The Union Government’s levies on petrol have gone up substantially in the past 7 years since 2014. These levies were ₹10.39 in May 2014 and by May 2021 these had gone up to ₹32.90 per litre. These Cess and Surcharges are not shareable with the States.

TN Lost Rs.2,577 Crores since the previous Government failed to conduct the Local Body Elections on time.

The outstanding Compensation for 2021-22 (Estimated) ₹20.033/- crore.

Subsidies amounted to 12.65% (₹ 4841.80 Crores) of RE & 1.48% of GSDP in 2006-07. Has risen much faster and reached the level of 27.06% of RE (₹ 62338.84 Crore) & 3.21% of GSDP in 2020-21. Power Subsidy is the highest at 1.10% GSDP among all the other subsidies. Food subsidy amounts to 0.49% of GSDP & Transport Subsidy is 0.19% of GSDP

Outstanding Government Loans have increased from 1578.69 crore in 2006-07 to 20019.98 crore in 2020-21

(605% increase).

Outstanding Debt of TANGEDCO, TANTRANSCO & STUs is 1,99,572.55 crore put together.

The Avg. AGR of GSDP of TN has reduced from 10.15% in between 2006-2011 to 7.22% in between 2016-2020.

Suggestions by DMK govt

The FM concluded, "Business-as-usual cannot continue, and our approach must fundamentally change if we are to break out of this vicious cycle of increasing debt and interest costs. On the other hand, this is an opportunity to effect “once in a generation” reforms, many of which should have been undertaken years ago by any responsible Government. We understand that profound structural reforms in many aspects, starting with the Government’s functioning, and expanding to many areas of policy and legislation, will be needed to achieve our ambitious goals".

