Railways Transport Turmeric From Telangana's Nizamabad To Bangladesh For The First Time

In a first cargo shipment during Coronavirus pandemic, turmeric has been transported by rail to Benapole in Bangladesh from Telangana's Nizamabad on Sunday, as per South Central Railway (SCR).

'1st freight rake loaded from Telangana to Bangladesh'

"This is the first freight rake being loaded from the state of Telangana to Bangladesh during the recent pandemic. Nizamabad in Telangana state and its surrounding areas are known for turmeric cultivation. So far, the turmeric produced from fields are transported by road to Bangladesh, which is expensive and time taking," Railway said in a release.

"With the continuous marketing efforts by Railways and after several discussions, consignors have come forward for loading the turmeric produce by Rail. Accordingly, the first rake has been loaded to Benapole in Bangladesh with 42 BCN weighing around 2,474 tonnes," it said.

'Economically beneficial to consignors'

The freight customers in and around Nizamabad are showing interest to further increase their transportation by Rail to Bangladesh and the Railways is willing to extend them the required help. "Transportation of agricultural products by rail is economically beneficial to consignors, bedsides transporting these essential products in a safest and fastest manner to the neighbouring country," the release said.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR appreciated the efforts of officers and staff of Hyderabad Divisions in capturing the traffic to the new destinations which is also long lead traffic. He opined that Railways is always proactive in rendering support and encouragement to the freight customers. He advised the consignors transporting agricultural products to utilise Rail transport which is the safest and cheapest mode of transport, ANI reported.

(with ANI inputs)