Last Updated:

What Is E-RUPI? Read On To Know All About The Cashless Digital Payment Solution

PM Modi will be launching Digital India's person and purpose-specific digital payment solution, e-RUPI on 2 August, 2021, Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
What is e-RUPI

Credits: PTI/Unsplash


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution on 2 August, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. in the evening. He will be launching the digital payment solution via video conferencing. But what is the digital payment solution that will be launched by PM Modi on Monday? Read on to know more about e-RUPI

What is e-RUPI?

According to a press release by the PMO, e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment. It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app, or internet banking access, at the service provider. It has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and National Health Authority.

How does e-RUPI work?

The release further also highlights how the instrument functions. e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface. It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed. Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without the involvement of any intermediary.

READ | In huge push for Digital India; Modi Govt deregulates mapmaking policy; lifts restrictions

Where can you use e-RUPI?

As a part of the Indian Government's Digital India venture, this digital payment solution will be very helpful in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services. It can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs & diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies, etc. Even the private sector can leverage these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes.

READ | In huge push for Digital India, MEA integrates passport services with DigiLocker platform

PM Modi under his Digital India programme has launched several initiatives towards a digitally empowered and knowledge economy. Some of the facilities provided under Digital India services are Broadband Highways, Universal Access to Mobile Connectivity, Public Internet Access Programme, e-Governance: Reforming Government through Technology, e-Kranti - Electronic Delivery of Services, and many more. 

READ | 'This decade is India's techade', says PM Modi on Digital India's 6th anniversary

(Image credits: PTI/Unsplash)

READ | Rajnath Singh launches SeHAT-OPD Portal to help forces in providing tele-medicine services
READ | e-RUPI: PM Modi to launch cashless & contactless digital payment solution on August 2
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND