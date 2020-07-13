'World Reluctant To Deal With China, Great Opportunity For India': Union Min Nitin Gadkari

Amidst the growing global disdain against China, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday remarked that it is a 'great opportunity' for Indian industries as the world is reluctant to deal with the South Asian country. Gadkari expressed that it is a 'blessing in disguise' and that the country should be more competitive and take advantage of the situation.

Addressing a webinar on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat in New India,' on Monday, the Union Minister said, "World economic scenario is very favourable, the world is not very much interested to deal with China. So it is a great opportunity for Indian industries. It is a blessing in disguise. We can be more competitive, quality-conscious and take advantage of the situation."

'Aim to increase GDP'

Gadkari added that the Central government aims to increase gross domestic product (GDP), agriculture growth rate and village industry growth. "World Bank has increased our ease of doing business rank but clearance, certificate, and compliance procedures are very complicated. We are trying to make all systems digital. Our aim is to increase GDP, agriculture growth rate and village industry growth," the Union Minister said. He also informed that the Centre has set up a plan to propel the income of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to Rs 1 lakh crores in the next 5 years.

Tensions with China escalated as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Indian Army were involved in a violent standoff at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the stand-off which triggered an anti-China sentiment across the country with traders and businesses appealing to boycott the neighbouring country. Following the escalation, the Indian government also 59 Chinese mobile apps citing security and privacy concerns.

