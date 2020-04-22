6th JPSC Result 2020 Of Selected Candidates For Civil Services OUT NOW

After all the judgements and hurdles, Jharkhand Public Service Commission has finally been successful in declaring the results of the 6th JPSC Civil Services Exam 2020. The results came out on April 21, 2020. The official website of JPSC, i.e. jpsc.gov.in, is where all the candidates who appeared for the exam can download the results from. Here’s a brief of the 6th J PSC Result 2020 of selected candidates for Civil Services. Read ahead to know more about the results-

6th JPSC Result 2020 of selected candidates for Civil Services

According to the 6th JPSC Results, 2020 of selected candidates for Civil Services released, a total number of 325 candidates have been successful in achieving a seat out of the 326 vacancies. Among the 325 selected candidates, 86 candidates are of General Quota, 34 candidates are of ST quota, 15 are of SC quota and 8 from the backward class quota. These quota candidates have been selected for State Administrative Service.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has revealed the 6th JPSC Final Results for 2020 on its website, after a long wait. This year, the results announced are on the basis of the interviews conducted from 24 February to 6 March 2020. The JPSC 6th Prelims Result 2020 had been checked thrice. Only after the High Court orders, is when the main examination took place and the interviews were held. The 6th JPSC results announced on April 21, 2020, are being opposed by the candidates who were declared successful in the pre-preliminary results and also appeared in the main examination. However, because of the court orders, the interviews that were conducted were on the basis of the revised result.

About Jharkhand Public Services Commission

In 2000, the state of Jharkhand came into being after dividing 18 districts from the state of Bihar. Under the provisions of Article 315 of the constitution of India by Governor of Jharkhand, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) was formed. The JPSC was formed with the objective of conducting the examinations in order to recruit candidates for various posts of Jharkhand State Administration. The current Chairman (head) of JPSC is Sudhir Tripathi.

