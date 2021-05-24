AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2021: Know All The Important Eligibility Criteria For AFCAT

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is conducted each year by the Indian Air Force to recruit employees. The AFCAT test is conducted twice each year in the months of February and August/September. The exam is held to select Class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties as well as technical and non-technical staff. The AFCAT is a competitive exam that many students appear to get a chance to work in the Indian Air Force. Read on to know the AFCAT eligibility criteria 2021.

AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2021

The eligibility criteria of AFCAT has clearly been specified on the AFCAT website. The AFCAT exam is open to both male and female participants and candidates are chosen based on their performance in the online exam along with the Air Force Selection Board Interview. Interested candidates can take a more detailed look at the AFCAT Notification given here. Moreover, here are all the AFCAT eligibility criteria as mention on the AFCAT website.

Eligibility criteria:

Age - 20 to 24 years (at the time of commencement of course). The upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxed up to 26 years(at the time of commencement of course).

Nationality - Indian

Marital Status – Single

Gender - Men and Women.

Educational Qualifications

Minimum of 50% marks each in Maths & Physics at 10+2 level.

Graduates (Three Year Course) in any discipline from a recognised University who have attained minimum 60% marks or equivalent OR BE/B Tech (Four Year Course) from a recognised university with minimum 60% marks or equivalent.

Cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institute Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Final Year students are also eligible to apply, provided they do not have any backlog at the time of AFSB Testing and produce Degree certificate issued by the University as per the date stipulated in the advertisement.

Advertisement Schedule: Advertisements for AFCAT are released by the IAF in the months of June and December.

AFCAT Syllabus

The AFCAT exam contains broadly from the following topics - General Awareness, English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning and Military Aptitude. Candidates interested in appearing for the AFCAT 2021 exam are advised to regularly visit the official AFCAT website. Any updates or news about the exams as well as information about the AFCAT syllabus will be available on the official website.

