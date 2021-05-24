AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2021: Know All The Important Eligibility Criteria For AFCAT

Quick links:
The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is conducted each year by the Indian Air Force to recruit employees. The AFCAT test is conducted twice each year in the months of February and August/September. The exam is held to select Class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties as well as technical and non-technical staff. The AFCAT is a competitive exam that many students appear to get a chance to work in the Indian Air Force. Read on to know the AFCAT eligibility criteria 2021.
The eligibility criteria of AFCAT has clearly been specified on the AFCAT website. The AFCAT exam is open to both male and female participants and candidates are chosen based on their performance in the online exam along with the Air Force Selection Board Interview. Interested candidates can take a more detailed look at the AFCAT Notification given here. Moreover, here are all the AFCAT eligibility criteria as mention on the AFCAT website.
The AFCAT exam contains broadly from the following topics - General Awareness, English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning and Military Aptitude. Candidates interested in appearing for the AFCAT 2021 exam are advised to regularly visit the official AFCAT website. Any updates or news about the exams as well as information about the AFCAT syllabus will be available on the official website.