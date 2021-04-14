After CBSE, IB Board Goes The 'non-examination Route' Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

After the CBSE, the International Baccalaureate (IB) Board on Wednesday came forward to announce the cancellation of examination of its various programmes in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The announcement was made after a detailed conversation with the schools, associations and education boards under the IB.

In a message addressed to the heads and coordinators of schools, the body wrote, "Following continued conversations with our schools, associations and education boards, the IB can confirm that all IB school in India will follow the non-examination route for the Diploma Programme, Career-related Programme and the Alternative task for the Middle Years Programme."

CBSE Class 10th exam cancelled, 12th postponed

In a meeting held earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Education Minister Pokriyal and other government officials, keeping in mind the surge in COVID-19 cases, cancelled the CBSE board exams for class 10th and postponed the board exams of class12th.

As far as class 10th is concerned, students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with marks in the assessment, he/she can appear for the examination when the situation gets back to normal. For the class12th students, an exam schedule for a later date will be prepared after a review meeting on June 1.

As per the official data shared by CBSE, around 21. 5 lakh students are registered for the CBSE class 10th exams and 14 lakh students are registered for class 12th exams.

Board Exams for Class 10th cancelled & 12th postponed. Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board: Ministry of Education

COVID tally in India

With 1,84,372 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 13 lakh mark, which comprises 9.84 per cent of the country's total infections. As per reports, five states- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active COVID-19 cases which have breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

India's cumulative caseload stands at 1,38,73,825, of which 1,23,36,036 recovered while the rest succumbed to the infection.

