AIBE XV Result 2021 Delayed, Will Be Declared This Week; Check Official Notice Here

All India Bar Examination XV Results 2021 declaration date has been postponed. The AIBE XV result was earlier scheduled to be declared in the third week of March. According to the latest notice, the AIBE XV Results 2021 will be declared in the fourth week of March.

The Bar Council of India had conducted the AIBE XV 2021 on January 24, 2021. The AIBE XV answer key was released on January 30. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any key on or before February 17. The Bar Council of India will consider the valid objections and release the revised and final answer key based on which, the AIBE XV results will be prepared.

How to check AIBE XV Results 2021:

Visit the official website- https://allindiabarexamination.com/ On the left panel of the homepage, click on the 'Results AIBE XV' tab A login page will open Key in your login credentials and submit The AIBE XV Results will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

AIBE XVI registration window closing today

The All India Bar Exam XVI will be conducted on April 25. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on March 21. Today is the last date to register for AIBE XVI. Candidates must register for the exam before the deadline i.e., March 22. AIBE will be conducted in 40 cities across India. Candidates will have 11 languages to choose from for attempting the examination. There will be multiple choice objective-type questions.

About All India Board Exams 2021

The Bar Council of India organizes the All India Bar Exam twice every year. Lawyers who have completed their LLB course can take the exam. Candidates who pass the AIBE will be awarded a 'Certificate of Practice' by the Bar Council of India. AIBE aims at assessing the skills of the lawyers at a basic level and intends to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law. It addresses a candidate’s analytical abilities and understanding basic knowledge of the law.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)