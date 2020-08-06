AIIMS Nursing 2020: Schedule For Choice Filling & Counselling Of MSc Nursing Released

AIIMS institute has released the timetable for the MSc Nursing candidates for filling their choice and for online counselling dates. This would enable the candidates to choose their preferred location of the institute as well as the subject. Candidates can check more details from the AIIMS official website at http://msccourses.aiimsexams.org/. The link has been activated from August 5, 11 am and will be available until August 10, 5 pm IST.

AIIMS MSc Nursing entrance exam is a national-level exam for filling 124 seats at the AIIMS institutes in India. The AIIMS institutes are at 7 locations in India including New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Raipur and Rishikesh. The results for AIIMS MSc Nursing exam were declared this June 2020.

AIIMS MSc Nursing 2020 - Choice filling & counselling timetable

Candidates can refer to the portal's MyPage section. Candidates can log in to the website using the credentials that they used for their final registration form of MSc nursing entrance exam 2020. Candidates can then make multiple choices as well as edit the choices of institutes and even rearrange them before the last date. Check out the important dates with respect to the Choice filling and counselling dates.

Filling of Institute Choice and speciality/subject - August 5 to August 10

Verification of choices - August 13 to August 14

Online acceptance of Round 1 seat allocation- August 18 to August 24

Submission of documents - August 18 to August 25

Online acceptance of round 2 seat allocation - August 28 to September 2

Submission of documents - August 28 to September 3

Image courtesy: msccourses.aiimsexams.org

Seats will be allocated on the basis of merit and depending on the choices that are made by the MSc Nursing candidates. The order of the seat allocation will depend upon UR, ST, SC, OBC, and EWS reservation categories.

Image courtesy: aiimsexams.org

AIIMS' latest COVID research updates

A study conducted jointly by researchers at IIT-Bhubaneswar and the AIIMS has shown that the spread of COVID-19 may pick up the pace during peak monsoon and winter with a fall in the mercury. The rainfall, decrease in temperatures and cooling of the atmosphere coupled with progression towards winter may environmentally favour the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

and winter with a fall in the mercury. The rainfall, decrease in temperatures and cooling of the atmosphere coupled with progression towards winter may environmentally favour the spread of COVID-19 in the country. AIIMS Nagpur partnered with IIT Jodhpur and Indian Insitute of Information Technology (IIIT) Nagpur to design and develop a smart wristband for effectively tracking and monitoring COVID -19 patients and possible cases. The device can provide mobile free operation by using geofencing technology, provide a real-time alert on any breach in the quarantine zone, and provide objective and reliable data of vitals like the temperature, pulse rate, respiratory rate and the oxygen saturation.

-19 patients and possible cases. The device can provide mobile free operation by using geofencing technology, provide a real-time alert on any breach in the quarantine zone, and provide objective and reliable data of vitals like the temperature, pulse rate, respiratory rate and the oxygen saturation. AIIMS Rishikesh on Tuesday began convalescent plasma therapy for coronavirus patients and a critical patient's condition began to improve within 12 hours of administering the treatment. AIIMS, Rishikesh is the first hospital in Uttarakhand to begin plasma therapy.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock