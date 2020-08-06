AIIMS Nursing 2020: Schedule For Choice Filling & Counselling Of MSc Nursing Released

AIIMS institute has released the timetable for the MSc Nursing candidates for filling their choice and for online counselling dates. This would enable the candidates to choose their preferred location of the institute as well as the subject. Candidates can check more details from the AIIMS official website at http://msccourses.aiimsexams.org/. The link has been activated from August 5, 11 am and will be available until August 10, 5 pm IST.
AIIMS MSc Nursing entrance exam is a national-level exam for filling 124 seats at the AIIMS institutes in India. The AIIMS institutes are at 7 locations in India including New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Raipur and Rishikesh. The results for AIIMS MSc Nursing exam were declared this June 2020.
Candidates can refer to the portal's MyPage section. Candidates can log in to the website using the credentials that they used for their final registration form of MSc nursing entrance exam 2020. Candidates can then make multiple choices as well as edit the choices of institutes and even rearrange them before the last date. Check out the important dates with respect to the Choice filling and counselling dates.
Image courtesy: msccourses.aiimsexams.org
Seats will be allocated on the basis of merit and depending on the choices that are made by the MSc Nursing candidates. The order of the seat allocation will depend upon UR, ST, SC, OBC, and EWS reservation categories.
Image courtesy: aiimsexams.org
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock