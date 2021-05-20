AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021: See Direct Link To Apply For Various Posts Under AIIMS

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has invited applications for 14 posts of Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH), Medical Officer (AYUSH), Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist), Social Worker, Coding Clerk under the AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021. The official notification was published on the AIIMS Rishikesh website. Interested candidates can apply for these posts online on the AIIMS Rishikesh website. Read on for more details on how to apply for these positions online.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021

As per the official AIIMS Recruitment Notification, interested candidates will have to give an exam to qualify for these positions. The online registration for submission of Application forms is starting from May 19, 2021. The last day for submission of online forms is June 18, 2021. The date for the downloading of Admit Card for the examination will be uploaded to the AIIMS website as well.

As per the notification released on the website, the information regarding the date of the examination, centres of examination any other relevant information will be shared on the official AIIMS website. Interested candidates can take a look at the official notification with the direct link given here - Notification. Here is the list of all AIIMS Rishikesh jobs mentioned in the notification. Here is the direct application link - http://resident-rect.aiimsrishikesh.in/

AIIMS Rishikesh Vacancy and Eligibility

Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH)

A Degree in any of the five streams of AYUSH from recognized University/Statutory State Board/Council/Faculty of Indian medicine or equivalent, recognized under the relevant council.

Enrolment on the Central Register of that stream in central or state register of Indian Medicine.

Experience: Five years clinical and/or Teaching Experience in a recognized hospital/teaching institution

Medical Officer AYUSH

A Degree in relevant streams of AYUSH from recognized University/Statutory State Board/Council/Faculty of Indian medicine or equivalent, recognized under the relevant council.

Enrolment on the Central Register of that stream in central or state register of Indian Medicine.

Experience: 3 years clinical and/or Teaching Experience in a recognized hospital/teaching institution

Junior Medical Record Officer

10+2 (Science) from a recognized Board with at least 6 months Diploma/certificate course in Medical Recordkeeping from a recognized institute / University and 2 years experience in Medical Record keeping in a hospital setup.

Ability to use computers – Hands-on experience in office applications, spreadsheets and presentations.

Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 minutes in Hindi.

Social Worker

10+2 from a recognized board and 8 years experience as Social Worker

Coding Clerk

10+2 (Science) from a recognized Board with at least 6 months Diploma/certificate course in Medical Recordkeeping from a recognized institute / University and 2 years experience in Medical Record keeping in a hospital setup.

Ability to use computers – Hands-on experience in office applications, spreadsheets and presentations.

Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 minutes in Hindi.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK