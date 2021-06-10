AISHE 2019-20 Report: GER Rises, Girls Accessing Higher Education More Than Boys

Union Education Minister on Thursday released a report of All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20. As per the AISHE report, the student enrolment rate has grown by 11.4% from the year 2015-16 to 2019-20. Moreover, the gender parity index has also grown. As per the latest report, there is an increase of 18.2% in the female enrolment rate in Higher Education from the years 2015-16 to 2019-20.

'Girls accessing higher education more than Boys'

The Gender Parity Index in higher education stands at 1.01 against 1.00 in 2018-19, indicating an improvement in the relative access to higher education for females as compared to males.

I’m pleased to share that the Gender Parity Index in higher education stands at 1.01 against 1.00 in 2018-19, indicating an improvement in the relative access to higher education for females as compared to males. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Xg2FobXPDH — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 10, 2021

Pokhriyal said that in the last five years from 2015-16 to 2019-20, there has been a growth of 11.4% in the student enrolment. The rise in female enrolment in higher education during the period is 18.2%. He emphasized that the continuous focus given by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on education of girls, women empowerment and empowerment of socially backward classes are well reflected by the increased participation of women, SCs and STs population in Higher Education as shown by the Report.

Gross Enrollment Ratio in Higher Education is 27.1%

The Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education is 27.1% in the year 2019-20. I feel delighted to announce the release of the All India Survey on Higher Education 2019-20 report. As you can see, we have improved in GER, Gender parity Index. The number of Institutions of National importance increased 80% (from 75 in 2015 to 135 in 2020), the union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted.

We have noted a tremendous growth of educational institutes in the country.

📘The number of universities has increased by 30.5% from 799 in 2015-16 to 1043 in 2019-20

📘The number of colleges has increased by about 8.4% from 39,071 in 2015-16 to 42,343 in 2019-20 pic.twitter.com/DQTp1YF4AH — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 10, 2021

All India Survey on Higher Education Report 2019-20: Key Highlights

Total Enrolment in Higher Education stands at 3.85 crore in 2019-20 as compared to 3.74 crore in 2018-19, registering a growth of 11.36 lakh (3.04 %). Total enrolment was 3.42 crore in 2014-15. Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), the percentage of students belonging to the eligible age group enrolled in Higher Education, in 2019-20 is 27.1% against 26.3% in 2018-19 and 24.3% in 2014-2015. Gender Parity Index (GPI) in Higher Education in 2019-20 is 1.01 against 1.00 in 2018-19 indicating an improvement in the relative access to higher education for females of eligible age group compared to males. Pupil Teacher Ratio in Higher Education in 2019-20 is 26. In 2019-20: Universities: 1,043(2%); Colleges: 42,343(77%) and stand-alone institutions: 11,779(21%) 3.38 crore Students enrolled in programmes at under-graduate and post-graduate level. Out of these, nearly 85% of the students (2.85 crore) were enrolled in the six major disciplines such as Humanities, Science, Commerce, Engineering & Technology, Medical Science and IT & Computer. The number of students pursuing PhD in 2019-20 is 2.03 lakh against 1.17 lakh in 2014-15. The Total Number of Teachers stands at 15,03,156 comprising of 57.5% male and 42.5% female.

Minister of State Shri Sanjay Dhotre said, “The results published in this report are indicators of the success of the policies adopted by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the higher education sector of the Country. I hope this report will help our policy makers to further improve the higher education scenario of the country.”

Secretary, Higher Education Shri Amit Khare said that this report is the 10th in the series of All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) annually released by D/o Higher Education. The continuous rise in the enrolment, number of institutions, gender parity is a part of our country’s major move towards improving access, equity and quality in light of National Education Policy 2020, he added.