AISSEE 2022 Application Form Uploaded On Official Website; Here's How To Download

AISSEE 2022 Application update: All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam, AISSEE 2022 Application forms have been released for classes 6, 9 entrance exams. The examination will be conducted next year on January 9, 2021. Candidates who are interested in taking admissions will have to submit their application form. the form needs to be submitted on the official website of AISSEE which is aissee.nta.nic.in. As per schedule, the National Testing Agency will conclude the registration process for Sainik school admissions 2022 on October 26, 2021, at 5 pm.

It is to be noted that a written examination is scheduled to be conducted in pen and paper mode. Those students who will qualify will be eligible to take admission in any of the 33 Sainik schools across India. These Sainik Schools are being administered by the Central Government. Since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, all the COVID-19 guidelines will be followed in 176 cities across India. The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of student’s rank.

AISSEE 2022 Application Form: Steps to apply

Candidates will have to visit the official website of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam which is aissee.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Apply for AISSEE 2022” link

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they have to click on ‘New Registration’.

Candidates will then have to complete the registration process and also log in

Candidates will then have to enter their application number, password and security pin

Candidates will then have to upload the document and pay the application fee

Candidates should then click on submit option and also take a print of the acknowledgement slip

Students should ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number that will be provided in AISSEE 2022 Application form is valid. This has to be done as NTA will use the registered contact details of the candidates for further communication. In case of any discrepancies, students will then have to contact the help desk at 011 4075 9000 and 011 6922 7700 between 10 am and 5 pm.