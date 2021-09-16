Allahabad University UGAT, PGAT 2021 Registrations Begin; Check Details Here

The application procedure for undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and other programmes at Allahabad University (AU) began on September 16. The deadline for submitting the application is October 3, 2021. Students interested in enrolling in one of AU's many courses can learn more by visiting the university's official website: allduniv.ac.in. The entrance test for admission to the UG, PG, and Research programmes is expected to be held in the second week of October, according to University of Allahabad schedules. The final dates for UGAT 2021 and PGAT 2021 will be released soon, therefore students are advised to keep track of the same by checking the official website. For the UG and PG programmes, the entrance test will be held in both online and offline mode at test centres in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, as well as Patna, Bhopal, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram. Except for exam centres in Uttar Pradesh, Patna, Bhopal, and New Delhi, the entrance exam for admission will be conducted entirely online at all centres.

Here are the steps to apply for UGAT/PGAT exam:

Visit the official website: allduniv.ac.in.

Go to the 'Admission 2021' section on the homepage

Select ‘UGAT’ or ‘PGAT’ from the drop-down menu

Complete the sign-up process and then login

Enter details and upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee and click on 'Submit'

It should be noted here that unreserved, EWS, and OBC categories have registration fees of Rs. 800. However, under government regulations, reserved category candidates are eligible for a fee reduction. Before applying for admission, candidates should review the Allahabad University 2021 eligibility criteria as the eligibility conditions for UGAT and PGAT will differ in 2021. The 2021 eligibility criteria for Allahabad University are shown below.

Allahabad University Admissions: Eligibility Criteria for UGAT 2021

Candidates should have finished their class 12th in the science stream (Maths/Biology) to sit for the B.Sc entrance test.

Candidates for B.Com programmes should have completed their 12th grade in the commerce stream.

Applicants should have completed their class 12th examination from the UP Board, CBSE/ ISC board, or any other board recognised by the university in order to sit for the B.A, B.F.A, or B.P.A admission exam.

Candidates should have had Music as one of their subjects in class 12th or passed an equivalent examination in Music from a recognised university to be eligible for B.P.A programmes.

Eligibility Criteria for PGAT 2021

The PGAT at Allahabad University is divided into two parts: Part I and Part II. Part I comprises subjects from Lists I to IV, whereas Part II has subjects from List V.

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in the subjects that they desire to take the PGAT for.

Applicants can choose from the following disciplines if they have not studied the same in their undergraduate programme: Hindi, English, Medieval & Modern History, Ancient History, Political Science, and Philosophy.

Candidates who want to apply for disciplines like sociology or psychology must have a minimum of 60% in their undergraduate programme.

