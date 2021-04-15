Andhra Pradesh Board Exams 2021 To Be Held As Per Schedule, Says Education Minister

The Andhra Pradesh Education Board will conduct exams for the AP SSC exam and HSC exam for 2021 as per schedule. This news was confirmed by the Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday, April 14. Although the Central Government had announced the cancellation of class 10 boards along with the postponement of class 12 Board exams, the State Government of Andhra Pradesh have stayed put with their decision and decided to conduct the Andhra Pradesh Board Exams on time. Here are all the details about the Andhra Pradesh Board Exams.

AP SSC exam, AP intermediate exam to be held as per schedule

Many speculations have been riling around the Internet on whether or not the AP intermediate exam and SSC exam 2021 will be cancelled or at least postponed. The AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has issued a statement confirming that there is no such plan to withhold the examinations from being conducted. The statement read, "Precautions against COVID-19 are being taken in all schools. The department is reviewing the situation every day and COVID-19 tests of students are being conducted. The government will think of cancelling the exams if the number of cases increases in the forthcoming weeks. Stern actions will be taken on those educational institutions which will not follow guidelines.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy has agreed to hold a meeting to discuss this situation even further. Since the Government has promised to prepare for the upcoming schedule in a planned and extensive manner, students and parents are asked not to worry. As per schedule, the AP class 10 exam date is going to be held in June 2021 whereas the AP Inter exam date will be conducted in May 2021.

While talking about the strict protocols they're following, Mr Adimulapu Suresh stated that regular COVID-19 testing is being conducted on teachers and students but so far only a marginal number of cases have been noticed. He also added, "The management of schools and colleges across the State have been warned against violation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) issued by the authorities to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour on their respective campuses. If the situation warrants, the School Education Department may run schools on alternate days.”

