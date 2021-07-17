Andhra Pradesh Civil Service Commission Drops Preliminary Exams, Check Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has taken a big decision to cancel preliminary examinations. APPSC member Shaik Salam Babu informed to media, that except Group 1, all the other public service exams in the state have been dropped. The state has also approved a 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates and the number of jobs to be increased in the future. The state government had also enhanced the income limit for the issuance of OBC certificates from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

APPSC Group 1 recruitment

Salam Babu revealed that the board is looking at introducing a new approach to the recruitment process for Group 1 posts in place of interviews. He said a new notification will be released in the month of August and asserted that APPSC will implement EWS reservations from August. Meanwhile, the APPSC has announced it will withdraw all cases against young agitators who protested near the APPSC office.

The APPSC member has also urged the state government to finalize the key points on reservation for the upper-caste poor. He also revealed that proposals are also being made for the expansion of the age limit to 47 years. The APPSC will soon make announcements for 1184 seats and there will be some changes made in the Andhra Pradesh Subordinate Services Rules.



"Postings are being filled for the APPSC examinations, hassle-free. With the cancellation of preliminary exams, the process of conducting exams has come down from more than one and a half years to three months. APPSC has made some recommendations to the state government, which has obliged them, "Babu said.

"The demand of unemployed youth to increase the number of posts to be filled has been taken to higher authorities and the state government has responded positively. The APPSC has also decided to withdraw cases filed against unemployed youth who had held an agitation near the APPSC office, "Babu added.

Hike in income limit for issuance of OBC certificate and 10% reservation for EWS

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government had increased the income limit for issuance of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) certificates from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per annum.

The state government had approved 10% reservation for the Kapu community and other Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for appointments in the initial posts and services in the state government under the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act 2019 for the recruitment of government jobs.



