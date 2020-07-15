Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam: AP Cancels Class 10 Exam, All Students Declared Passed

The Andhra Pradesh government declared on July 13th to cancel all Common Entrance Tests (CET) that were scheduled for July and upcoming days. The exam for AP SSC board aka Andhra Pradesh 10th board exams are now cancelled as well. The students are now declared passed and there will be no SSC exams for this session in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh had cancelled all the competitive exams like EAMCET, ICET, PGCET, LawCET, EdCET etc. which availed students admission into various professional and higher education courses. Read on to know more about Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision.

Andhra Pradesh SSC exam cancelled

The AP government recently issued an official order declaring that all students were declared passed in the Andhra Pradesh class 10 examinations.

The official order stated that no grades or merit list would be announced for the Class 10 students who passed.

After changing the schedule of the AP SSC exams two times, this was the third time that the Class 10 schedule was released stating that the AP 10th board exams would be conducted in July. However, due to the prevailing COVID-19 cases in the state, the Department of Education has now declared that no exams would be conducted for AP class 10th students. And all students are thereby declared passed on the orders of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh exam news & updates

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently stated that CETs exams are postponed and are requested to be conducted in the third week of September. However, the exact dates will be announced later.

AP Education Minister A Suresh told reporters indicating that similar entrance examinations at the national level are also deferred due to the surge in positive pandemic cases.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology has also cancelled the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam for B.Tech admissions 2020. The exam was earlier slated to be conducted in 127 Indian cities and five overseas centres in Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The B.Tech admissions in the SRM University will hereby be based on plus-two intermediate marks aka 12th board marks scored in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology.

