AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 Expected To Start On September 18; Check How To Register

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP-EAMCET) counselling 2021 dates and details are likely to be announced anytime soon. As per media reports, the registration process for phase 1 is expected to start tomorrow, September 18, 2021. All the candidates who appeared in the AP EAMCET 2021 exam can read this article for all the information related to AP EAMCET.

It must be noted that the State Council will conduct the AP-EAMCET Counseling 2021 in seven rounds, and the final allotment list will be issued only after the completion of the registration process for each registration phase. Candidates should be aware that among the institutes taking part in the AP EAMCET Counseling 2021 process is Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology, Tirumala Engineering College, and a few others. Key details are below.

AP EAMCET Counseling 2021: Follow these simple steps to register

APSCHE has created a separate website for the counselling process. Candidates need to visit apeamcet.nic.in to complete the registration process.

to complete the registration process. Now, complete the registration process and pay the fees.

The candidate will be asked to verify the required certificates.

Candidates can fill in their desired institutes and click on the submit button.

Once the allotment list is published, candidates have to report to their allotted institutes.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 | More information | Direct Link

To complete the registration process, paying the application fees is mandatory. Without the fees, registration will not be considered. A candidate must be aware that the application fee to register for AP EAMCET 2021 Counseling is Rs 1200, and the application fee for reserved category students is Rs 600. Moreover, the candidate must regularly check the official website for more updates. Use the direct link given here to proceed with AP EAMCET Counselling 2021.

IMAGE: Unsplash