AP ICET Results To Be Out Tomorrow At Sche.ap.gov.in, Here's How Marks Will Be Calculated

AP ICET Results 2021: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test Results or AP ICET Results 2021 is scheduled to be out on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The results which are scheduled to be out soon are of the exam which was conducted in offline mode earlier this month on September 17 and 18, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results once it will be released. The scorecards will be uploaded on the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education official website which is sche.ap.gov.in.

This time over 60 lakh students appeared for the exam and are waiting to check results. Along with scorecards, rank list will also be uploaded. In order to check results, candidates should be ready with their registration number, roll number and date of birth. Candidates can understand the assigning of marks here.

AP ICET Results 2021: How will merit list be prepared

Candidates who have secured 25% qualifying marks in APICET or 50 marks out of 200 will be considered qualified.

The average marks of the top 0.1% of the candidates in the session in which the candidate belongs to have been considered.

The average marks of the top 0.1% of all the candidates across all sessions together have been considered for the overall ranking.

The council had implemented a tie-breaking system by taking Section A, Section B marks and the age of the candidates in the same sequence.

Candidates are hereby informed that the merit rank obtained in APICET 2021 is valid for the academic year 2021-22. As per government norms, "The concession in qualifying criteria is only applicable to the candidates belonging to the reserved category". Candidates must keep an eye on the official website to check AP ICET Results 2021.

AP ICET 2021 results: Steps to check