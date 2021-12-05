Last Updated:

AP KGBV Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For 958 Principal And Teaching Posts By Dec 8

AP KGBV Recruitment 2021: APSS Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya has invited applications for 958 posts. Interested candidates can check vacancy details here.

AP KGBV Recruitment

APSS Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, through its recent recruitment drive, will be selecting candidates for various Principal and Teaching posts. Applications are being invited for 958 vacancies from various eligible candidates. Candidates who are interested in applying should make sure to submit their application on the official website by December 8, 2021. The vacancy details, important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.   

AP KGBV Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

  • The application window was opened on December 3, 2021
  • The last date to apply is December 8, 2021

AP KGBV Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • For Principal, CRT & PET (combined) 389 posts
  • For PGT 467 posts
  • For PGT Vocational 102 posts

Eligibility and Salary

  • The minimum age required to apply is 18 years
  • In order to be eligible, candidates' age should be below 42 years as on July 1, 2021
  • Principal (Special Officer) will have a monthly salary of Rs. 27,755
  • For CRT Rs. 21,755
  • For PET Rs. 21,755
  • For PGT Rs. 12,000
  • For PGT Vocational Rs. 12,000

AP KGBV Recruitment 2021: Step-by-step guide to apply 

  • Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Andhra Pradesh – ssa.ap.gov.in.  
  • On the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads, 'About KGBV 2021.' 
  • Candidates will then have to click on the link for AP KGBV Recruitment 2021 for 958 vacancies.  
  • Candidates will then have to fill the form by giving all important details like Personal details, academic details and all other required details
  • Candidates will have to upload the necessary documents and click on submit
  • They should make sure to download and print a copy of the filled application form for future references.  

Selection process

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of applications received by the recruiter. Recruitment notice reads, "The preparation of Merit Lists with regards to the Principals and PGTs shall be as stated below. (i) Marks secured in Academic qualifcation – 40 Marks. (ii) Marks secured in Professional qualifcation – 40 Marks (iii) Experience for 2 years – 10 marks (iv) Higher Academic qualifcation – 5 marks (v) Higher Professional qualifcation – 5 marks (vi) The candidates, who worked in any teaching post of any KGBV for not less than 02 years, have satisfactory service and no proved allegations,shall be given preference in merit lists.

Notification further reads, "From the fnal and approved merit lists, the top meritorious candidates shall be selected and the selection shall be limited to the approved number of vacancies annexed."

