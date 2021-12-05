AP KGBV Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For 958 Principal And Teaching Posts By Dec 8

APSS Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, through its recent recruitment drive, will be selecting candidates for various Principal and Teaching posts. Applications are being invited for 958 vacancies from various eligible candidates. Candidates who are interested in applying should make sure to submit their application on the official website by December 8, 2021. The vacancy details, important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of applications received by the recruiter. Recruitment notice reads, "The preparation of Merit Lists with regards to the Principals and PGTs shall be as stated below. (i) Marks secured in Academic qualifcation – 40 Marks. (ii) Marks secured in Professional qualifcation – 40 Marks (iii) Experience for 2 years – 10 marks (iv) Higher Academic qualifcation – 5 marks (v) Higher Professional qualifcation – 5 marks (vi) The candidates, who worked in any teaching post of any KGBV for not less than 02 years, have satisfactory service and no proved allegations,shall be given preference in merit lists.

Notification further reads, "From the fnal and approved merit lists, the top meritorious candidates shall be selected and the selection shall be limited to the approved number of vacancies annexed."