AP POLYCET 2021 Result Declared - Here's How To Check, Direct & More Details

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has published the result of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2021 on Wednesday, September 15. All those students who appeared in the examination can now check their results by following a few simple steps mentioned below in this article. The AP POLYCET 2021 was held on September 1 across various test centers in Andhra Pradesh.

It must be noted that only those students who score a minimum of 25 per cent certificate will be handed over the certificate. Meaning, a student scoring 30 marks out of 120 will be considered qualified and will be eligible to face the counseling round. To check the result students can click on the direct link given here - Andhra Pradesh POLYCET result 2021

AP POLYCET result: Here's how to download the result

STEP 1: Go to the official website of polycetap.nic.in to check the AP POLYCET result for 2021.

to check the AP POLYCET result for 2021. STEP 2: Now, click on the hyperlink that reads, "POLYCET Rank Card". This option will be available at the top of the home page.

Step 3: Automatically, a new login page will appear.

STEP 4: At the AP POLYCET official website, enter the hall ticket number.

STEP 5: Click on the 'View rank card' tab

STEP 6: AP POLYCET 2021 result and rank card will appear on the screen.

STEP 7: Check the result and download the page. Also, take a printout of the result.

AP POLYCET 2021: More details

The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is organized by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada. This examination is mainly conducted for the selection of students who want to take admission into various engineering, non-engineering, and technology diploma courses. Notably, students qualifying for the AP POLYCET exam will be eligible to apply at polytechnics and institutions across Andhra Pradesh only. Students are allotted seats according to marks scored in the AP POLYCET 2021.

IMAGE: PTI