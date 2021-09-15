AP POLYCET 2021 Result Declared - Here's How To Check, Direct & More Details

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has published the result of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2021 on Wednesday, September 15. All those students who appeared in the examination can now check their results by following a few simple steps mentioned below in this article. The AP POLYCET 2021 was held on September 1 across various test centers in Andhra Pradesh.
It must be noted that only those students who score a minimum of 25 per cent certificate will be handed over the certificate. Meaning, a student scoring 30 marks out of 120 will be considered qualified and will be eligible to face the counseling round. To check the result students can click on the direct link given here - Andhra Pradesh POLYCET result 2021
The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is organized by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada. This examination is mainly conducted for the selection of students who want to take admission into various engineering, non-engineering, and technology diploma courses. Notably, students qualifying for the AP POLYCET exam will be eligible to apply at polytechnics and institutions across Andhra Pradesh only. Students are allotted seats according to marks scored in the AP POLYCET 2021.