AP POLYCET Result 2021 Expected To Be Announced Soon, Check Updates Here

AP POLYCET Result 2021: State Board of Technical Education is gearing up to announce Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Result 2021. Following the latest Manabadi update, AP POLYCET result is expected to be announced on September 13, 2021. Once released, candidates who took the examination will be able to check the scorecards on the official website polycetap.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam should make sure to keep an eye on the official website as there is no official notification released by the State Board of Technical Education for the result date. The final answer key was released at sbtetap.gov.in on September 4, 2021. Following the trends, it is likely to be released on Monday, September 13, 2021.

AP POLYCET Result 2021: Tentative Date

The AP POLYCET 2021 result date is September 13, 2021. Candidates should remember that the result is tentative.

This year the AP POLYCET 2021 was conducted in the first week of September on September 1, 2021. The exam was conducted for admission to diploma courses in the various polytechnics in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates after clearing this exam will be able to take admission in all diploma courses in Engineering / Non-Engineering/Technology. Candidates will have to score at least 30% marks to qualify for the examination. Post declaration of result, the rank cards can be downloaded from the official website. The counselling process will also begin on the official website polycetap.nic.in. As mentioned candidates should keep an eye on the official website for being updated.

How to check results